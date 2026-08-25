U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor hosts high-level business roundtable in Hyderabad to boost trade and industrial ties

Hyderabad: U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and U.S. Consul General Laura Williams hosted a high-level business roundtable at the historic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, bringing together leading Indian industry executives to strengthen bilateral trade, high-tech supply chains and commercial ties between the United States and India.

The dinner, held as part of events commemorating the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, brought together C-suite leaders from sectors including defence manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and technology.

The discussions focused on translating strategic cooperation between the two countries into concrete business partnerships, investments and industrial opportunities across South India.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted the growing depth of the U.S.-India relationship, saying the partnership had expanded beyond strategic alignment to encompass defence, technology, life sciences and space.

“Gatherings like this exemplify how far the U.S.-India partnership has moved beyond mere strategic alignment,” Gor said, emphasising the importance of longstanding business-to-business partnerships between the two countries.

The event also highlighted the shared commitment to expanding market access, strengthening defence industrial co-production and building resilient high-technology supply chains.

Ambassador Gor urged business leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to leverage key bilateral policy frameworks, including the TRUST Initiative, Pax Silica, U.S.-India COMPACT and the U.S.-India Strategic Mineral Recovery Initiative.

These initiatives, he said, could serve as vehicles for investment, supply-chain partnerships and greater market access.

The roundtable comes amid efforts by India and the United States to deepen economic and technological cooperation, with industries such as defence, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and advanced technology emerging as key areas for future collaboration.

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