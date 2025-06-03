Mount Etna Erupts Violently, Sends Tourists Fleeing in Panic

Italy: Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted dramatically in the early hours of the morning, sending a towering column of gas, ash, and pyroclastic flow into the sky. According to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the eruption involved strong Strombolian explosions of growing intensity.

Footage shared on social media showed people fleeing down the mountainside as ash rained down and thick smoke billowed over the island. The eruption was the most intense since February 2021, with experts citing the presence of pyroclastic flows – fast-moving, deadly clouds of hot gas, ash, and volcanic rock.

Pyroclastic Flow Explained: Why Etna’s Eruption Was So Dangerous

Dr. Carmen Solana, a volcanologist at the University of Portsmouth, described pyroclastic flows as extremely hot and fast-moving, with the potential to incinerate anything in their path. “Inhaling the particles is also dangerous, especially if hot,” she warned.

Air Travel Risk and Volcanic Ash Alert Issued

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse issued an alert, confirming that the ash plume reached an altitude of 6,400 metres. Though the threat level has since been downgraded to yellow, travelers are advised to stay updated. No major flight disruptions have been reported yet.

Is It Safe to Travel to Sicily After Mount Etna’s Eruption?

As of now, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not issued new travel advisories. Tourists are encouraged to follow local authorities’ guidance and be prepared for evacuation if necessary. Standard precautions include wearing face coverings to avoid inhaling ash and staying indoors if ashfall occurs.

Experts Say This Was Etna’s Most Intense Eruption in 4 Years

Stefano Branca, Director of INGV’s Etna Observatory, confirmed that this was the most powerful eruption since 2021, due to the explosive ejection of pyroclastic flow and the magnitude of ash released.

Mount Etna Tourism: Can You Safely Visit During Eruptions?

Volcanologist Dougal Jerram told The Independent that tourists can safely visit parts of Mount Etna with proper guides. “Visitors are generally allowed up to the Valley of the Lion,” he said, explaining that trained guides maintain constant radio contact and monitor eruption risks.

Government Response and Public Safety Measures

Local authorities have confirmed that the eruption has ended, and only light ashfall was recorded in areas like Piano Vetore. The INGV continues to monitor volcanic activity, and emergency services remain on alert.