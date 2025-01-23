MP CM Inaugurates New Flyover in Bhopal, Names It After Ambedkar

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in Bhopal on Thursday, naming it after Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

The over 2.75 km-long flyover, which runs from Gayatri Mandir to Ganesh Mandir, was built at a cost of Rs 154 crore. The project, which started in December 2020, was constructed parallel to the railway metro line to improve the traffic situation in the city.

CM Announces the Naming of the Flyover

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the BJP government’s efforts in developing key locations associated with Dr. Ambedkar as ‘panch teerth’, including his birthplace in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

“This largest flyover in Bhopal will be known as Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Bridge, and I am making this announcement today,” said Chief Minister Yadav.

Project Details and Benefits

Managed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the new flyover is designed to ease traffic congestion, reduce the daily rush, and improve overall traffic management in Bhopal. The flyover spans 2,900 meters in length and is 15 meters wide, linking important areas such as DB Mall Square, Board Office Square, Pragati Square, and Ganesh Temple via Mansarovar Complex. It also connects Maida Mill Marg to residential and commercial hubs like Vidya Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Saket Nagar, and AIIMS.

This flyover will ease traffic for commuters heading towards Obedullaganj, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, and Jabalpur. The key benefit of the flyover is expected to significantly reduce congestion in high-traffic areas like D.B. Mall, Board Office, and Mansarovar Square.

Expected Impact on Traffic Flow

Initial estimates suggest that 60 per cent of traffic will use the new flyover, while the remaining 40 per cent will continue to use the existing routes, helping to improve overall traffic flow in the city. Additionally, a branch of the flyover will extend towards Bhopal Haat, offering relief to employees working in state offices by reducing congestion during peak hours.

The flyover is expected to save time for commuters and reduce vehicle pollution, leading to better air quality and an improved quality of life for the residents of Bhopal.