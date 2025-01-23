Rohit, Jaiswal, Pant, and Gill Fall for Single-Digit Scores on Ranji Trophy Return

New Delhi: The much-anticipated return of Indian Test team stars—captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill—to the Ranji Trophy was met with disappointment as all four were dismissed for single-digit scores on the opening day of the sixth round.

This marked a significant moment as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had made it mandatory for international players to participate in domestic cricket under its new policy.

Rohit Sharma’s Short-Lived Return

At the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated Ranji Trophy return after a decade was over in just 19 balls. He was dismissed for a mere three runs by Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir.

Nazir bowled with discipline and accuracy, troubling Rohit with consecutive maidens before dismissing him with a length delivery outside off that took the leading edge of Rohit’s pull shot, resulting in a catch at extra cover. This dismissal extended Rohit’s poor form in red-ball cricket, having averaged just 10.93 in the 2024/25 Test season for India.

Jaiswal’s Early Departure

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for four runs after being trapped lbw by Auqib Nabi. Nabi made the most of the morning conditions, delivering a sharp delivery that jagged back in and caught Jaiswal on the crease.

Shubman Gill’s Quick Exit

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Shubman Gill, opening for Punjab, fell for four runs off just eight balls. He was caught behind off Karnataka pacer Abhilash Shetty as Punjab was bowled out for a paltry 55.

Pant’s Struggles at the Crease

In Rajkot at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rishabh Pant, playing his first Ranji Trophy match since December 2017, was dismissed for just one run off 10 balls. Pant, representing Delhi against Saurashtra, tried to sweep off Dharmendrasinh Jadeja but lost his balance and was caught at deep square leg.

Bright Spot in Bowling

However, there was some cheer for Delhi as Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 66 runs in 17.4 overs. Saurashtra bowled out Delhi for 188, providing a glimmer of hope for the team. The four stars—Rohit, Jaiswal, Pant, and Gill—will have another opportunity to redeem themselves in the second innings of their respective teams in the ongoing games.