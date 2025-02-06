MSA Group Launches Its First TVS Dealership in Hyderabad – A State-of-the-Art 3S Facility for Sales, Service & Spares

Hyderabad: MSA Group, a renowned name in the Indian automotive industry with a legacy dating back to 1915, has proudly announced the grand opening of its first TVS dealership in Hyderabad.

The new 3S facility (Sales, Service, and Spares) is strategically designed to offer a seamless and enhanced experience for TVS customers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence in customer service.

MSA TVS – A Milestone in Hyderabad’s Automotive Market

TVS Motor Company, one of India’s most trusted two-wheeler manufacturers, has joined hands with MSA Group to provide cutting-edge products and exceptional service to bike enthusiasts in Hyderabad. With this launch, MSA Group further strengthens its position in the automobile sector by bringing world-class technology and customer-focused solutions to the city.

The inauguration of MSA TVS Hyderabad was graced by esteemed dignitaries from TVS Motor Company, including:

Shri Kendnrak Joshi (General Manager – Sales, TVS Motor Company) – Inaugurated the showroom

– Inaugurated the showroom Shri Vishal Vikram Singh (Area Sales Manager, TVS Motor Company) – Inaugurated the state-of-the-art workshop

– Inaugurated the state-of-the-art workshop Shri Varun Gupta (Area Services Manager, TVS Motor Company) – Inaugurated the dedicated parts counter

This dealership serves as a one-stop destination for TVS customers, providing access to the latest two-wheeler models, a high-tech service facility, and a dedicated spare parts counter to ensure seamless after-sales support. The fully-equipped service center is designed to offer efficient and quality servicing, maintaining TVS’s reputation for top-tier customer satisfaction.

MSA Group’s Commitment to Excellence and Customer Satisfaction

MSA Group is widely recognized for its customer-centric approach, integrity in business practices, and dynamic leadership. With a perfect blend of young and experienced professionals, the company is poised for rapid growth and innovation. By launching this state-of-the-art TVS dealership, MSA Group aims to create a seamless, hassle-free, and satisfying experience for both new and existing TVS customers.

What Customers Can Expect from MSA TVS Hyderabad

Extensive Range of TVS Two-Wheelers: Customers can explore the latest models, including popular choices like TVS Apache, TVS Jupiter, TVS Ntorq, and TVS Raider . The dealership will also offer EV models in the future as TVS expands its electric vehicle portfolio.

Customers can explore the latest models, including popular choices like . The dealership will also offer in the future as TVS expands its electric vehicle portfolio. Advanced Service Facility: Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and a team of expert technicians, MSA TVS ensures that every vehicle gets the best service, from routine maintenance to complex repairs .

Equipped with and a team of expert technicians, MSA TVS ensures that every vehicle gets the best service, from to . Genuine Spare Parts Availability: The dealership houses a dedicated spare parts counter , ensuring genuine and high-quality TVS parts are readily available to customers.

The dealership houses a , ensuring TVS parts are readily available to customers. Customer-Friendly Financing & Exchange Offers: The dealership offers easy financing options, attractive EMI plans, and vehicle exchange offers to make the buying process seamless for customers.

MSA Group & TVS – Expanding Reach in Hyderabad

MSA Group and TVS Motor Company share a vision of expanding their footprint in Hyderabad by offering high-quality two-wheelers and excellent service. This newly launched dealership is just the beginning, as MSA Group plans to further expand its presence with additional outlets across the city, bringing TVS products and services closer to customers.

As Hyderabad continues to grow as a major urban hub, the demand for efficient, affordable, and reliable two-wheelers is increasing. With the launch of MSA TVS, customers can now enjoy hassle-free ownership and access to superior after-sales services.