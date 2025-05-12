Multi-layered counter-drone, air defence grid shield foiled Pak air attacks: DGMO

New Delhi: The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on Monday credited India’s impregnable air defence shield—built over the past decade with consistent budgetary and policy support—for successfully thwarting Pakistan’s air attacks during Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor: A Tactical Success

DGMO Rajiv Ghai revealed that a multi-layered counter-drone and air defence grid was the decisive factor in repelling Pakistani air assaults on the night of May 9 and 10. The system destroyed several Chinese and Turkish-made drones and PL-15 missiles, preventing them from breaching Indian airspace

All Indian Military Bases Operational

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti confirmed that all airbases and military installations remain fully operational and mission-ready. He dismissed reports of damage as misinformation, stating, “Our fight is with the terrorists, not with the Pakistani military or civilians.”

Indian Counterstrikes Hit Strategic Targets

Videos shared during the press briefing showed significant impact zones at Pakistan’s Noor Khan airbase, targeted by Indian airstrikes. The military clarified that only terror hubs were targeted on May 7, but Pakistan escalated the conflict by backing those terror groups.

Role of Armed Forces and Border Security Force

Highlighting the synergy among the three services, DGMO Ghai also praised the Border Security Force (BSF) for actively supporting the armed response. “There has been absolute coordination not only within the forces but with government agencies and the 140 crore citizens of India,” he added.

Stellar Performance of Indian Defence Systems

Air Marshal Bharti lauded both battle-proven legacy systems and modern platforms like the Akash missile system for their effectiveness in neutralizing aerial threats, including Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs).

Naval Deterrence in the Arabian Sea

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod outlined the Indian Navy’s strategic moves in the Arabian Sea, stating that Indian naval pressure deterred Pakistan’s Navy and Air Force from engaging in the region.

High-Level Security Meeting at PM’s Residence

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence with top defence and intelligence officials. Attendees included:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan

Service Chiefs: General Upendra Dwivedi , Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi , Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh

, Admiral , Air Chief Marshal Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

R&AW Chief Ravi Sinha

Ceasefire Understanding Reached

The meeting followed a mutual understanding between India and Pakistan for a ceasefire, with an agreement for DGMOs of both nations to speak on May 12. The ceasefire request came from Pakistan after suffering massive airstrikes that reportedly destroyed 11 of its airbases.

Would you like this formatted as a printable PDF or posted as a blog article?