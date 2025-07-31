Muzaffarnagar’s Drone Mystery: What Was Really Flying Over the Villages? The Reality will Shock You

Social Media

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 July 2025 - 15:33
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: The mystery behind the widespread fear caused by rumors of drone sightings in villages across western Uttar Pradesh has finally been solved. On Wednesday, police arrested two individuals who allegedly tied red and green LED lights to pigeons and released them at night, making them appear like drones from a distance.

According to police, the two men—identified as Shoaib and Saqib—executed this bizarre scheme in Jatwara village, under the jurisdiction of Kakroli police station. The investigation was launched after villagers repeatedly complained about strange, illuminated objects flying in the night sky. These sightings created panic, with locals mistaking the lights for drones and keeping night vigils in several areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar stated that during the investigation, police recovered two pigeons, a cage, and red and green LED lights from the accused. During questioning, both men confessed that they had tied lights to the pigeons’ legs and released them at night to trick people into thinking they were drones.

Police have described this act as a deliberate attempt to spread false rumours and cause public panic. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

SSP Sanjay Kumar also announced a cash reward of ₹20,000 for the police team that successfully cracked the case.

It is worth noting that in recent days, reports of mysterious drone sightings had emerged from several districts in Uttar Pradesh—including Amroha, Bijnor, Rampur, and Moradabad—leading to anxiety and fear among the public. This arrest highlights how certain individuals are attempting to manipulate public opinion and social media by spreading misinformation.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
