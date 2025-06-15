“Naidu’s Mega Scheme: Mothers to Receive Direct Aid for Children’s Education”

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has launched the ambitious ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme aimed at supporting education access across the state. The initiative provides ₹15,000 per annum per school-going child to eligible mothers or guardians, covering children from Class 1 to Intermediate (Class 12).

Direct Financial Assistance to Empower Mothers and Boost Schooling

The scheme is a cornerstone of CM Naidu’s ‘Super Six’ welfare promises made during the 2024 Assembly elections. According to government orders, the financial assistance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible mothers or guardians. The aim is to empower families, reduce dropout rates, and enhance educational outcomes in Andhra Pradesh.

Quote from Government Official:

“The government has issued guidelines for the implementation of the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, a key initiative designed to empower mothers/guardians across the state,” said Kona Sasidhar, Secretary to the Government. Also Read: The Third Eye: India’s Evolving National Security Policy Under PM Modi

Deductions for Infrastructure and Hygiene Improvements

From the ₹15,000 aid, ₹2,000 will be deducted at source to improve school infrastructure, sanitation, and hygiene. This deduction aligns with the state’s commitment to holistic education reform by ensuring better learning environments in both rural and urban schools.

Massive Coverage: Over 67 Lakh Students to Benefit

The scheme is expected to benefit more than 67 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers across Andhra Pradesh. It applies to students in:

Government schools

Private aided schools

Private unaided schools

Junior colleges

Even new admissions into Class 1 and Junior Intermediate will be included in the scheme.

Timeline for Implementation: June 12 to July 5, 2025

The disbursal of funds and full-scale implementation of the scheme is scheduled between June 12 and July 5, 2025, with all eligible families expected to receive benefits within this window.

Encouraging Demographic Growth and Parental Involvement

Dubbed the “mother of all welfare schemes” by the state government, Talliki Vandanam is also part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader demographic strategy, subtly encouraging larger families while reinforcing the central role of mothers in educational development.

“The scheme empowers mothers to be actively involved in their children’s schooling from Class 1 to Class 12, while recognising their pivotal role in shaping educational progress,” Sasidhar added.

Key Highlights of Talliki Vandanam Scheme: