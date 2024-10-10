Telangana

Narayana Pet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy Visits Jhansi Reddy After Recent Accident

Narayana Pet MLA, Chittem Parnika Reddy, visited Jhansi Reddy, who was injured in a recent accident, to offer her support and condolences.

Jhansi Reddy, who is currently recovering, was met by the MLA, who expressed her concern and wished her a speedy recovery.

MLA Parnika Reddy’s visit was appreciated by Jhansi Reddy’s family, who were grateful for the gesture. The MLA assured them of any assistance they may need during the recovery period.

