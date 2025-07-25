Narendra Modi becomes 2nd longest serving PM in India, surpasses Indira Gandhi’s record

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, completed 4,078 days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi’s record of 4,077 consecutive days as Prime Minister of the country from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977. This means, a single and uninterrupted tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

With this milestone, PM Modi becomes the second longest consecutively serving Prime Minister in India’s history, behind only the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

As PM Narendra Modi marks 4,078 consecutive days in office on July 25, 2025, he also holds several historic distinctions.

PM Modi is the first and only Prime Minister born after Independence, the longest-serving non-Congress PM, and the longest-serving Prime Minister from a non-Hindi-speaking state.

He is also the first and only non-Congress leader to have completed two full terms and to be re-elected twice with a majority, making him the only non-Congress Prime Minister to secure a majority on his own in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, he is the first sitting Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi in 1971 to return to power with a full majority.

PM Modi is the only Prime Minister, apart from late Jawaharlal Nehru, to win three consecutive elections as leader of a political party in India.

He is the only leader in India, among all Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers, to win six consecutive elections as the leader of a party — Gujarat (2002, 2007, 2012), Lok Sabha polls (2014, 2019, 2024).

This will be another milestone in PM Modi’s almost 24 years as head of a democratically-elected government, either in the state or Centre.

The record for the unbroken stint is held by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Modi has matched Nehru in leading their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Born into a modest family in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Modi helped his father sell tea at a railway station before rising through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Known for his grassroots connect and strong communication style, PM Modi served as Gujarat’s chief minister for over a decade before leading the BJP to a historic national victory in 2014. Since then, he has positioned himself as a key global leader, projecting India as a confident, assertive voice on the world stage.