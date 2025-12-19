Nashik housing fraud: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-NCP minister Kokate, refuses to stay conviction

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to stay the conviction awarded by a Nashik sessions court to former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in connection with the Nashik housing fraud case involving the illegal acquisition of government flats.

However, the High Court granted Kokate protection from arrest and suspended his two-year jail sentence pending the final hearing of his revision plea challenging the sessions court verdict.

Following the ruling, Kokate’s membership of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly remains at risk, as the conviction continues to stand.

The sessions court had sentenced Kokate to two years’ rigorous imprisonment, following which he approached the High Court. He was subsequently stripped of the sports and minority affairs portfolios, and his resignation from the Cabinet was accepted on Thursday. Kokate underwent heart surgery on Friday.

Earlier, amid a chorus from the Opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday accepted Kokate’s resignation after an arrest warrant was issued against him in the housing fraud case.

Kokate had submitted his resignation to DCM Pawar on Wednesday after the sessions court pronounced the two-year sentence in the Nashik housing fraud case. On Wednesday night, he was divested of his sports and minority affairs departments and made a minister without portfolio.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said: “Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Shri Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation to me following the outcome of the Hon’ble Court’s verdict. In keeping with our party’s long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle. I have forwarded Shri Kokate’s resignation to the Hon’ble CM for due consideration and acceptance, in accordance with constitutional procedure.”

He added: “Our party has always believed that public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity, and respect for the judiciary. We stand firmly by the rule of law and will continue to act in a manner that upholds democratic values and public trust.”

DCM Pawar took the decision after holding a meeting of over two-and-a-half hours early Thursday morning with party working president Praful Patel and state chief Sunil Tatkare.

Kokate is a five-term MLA from the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district and has a history of shifting political loyalties. His legislative future remains uncertain if the High Court ultimately upholds the sessions court conviction.

The case against the Kokate brothers dates back to 1995 and pertains to the misappropriation of flats reserved under the Chief Minister’s quota. These flats are meant for low-income individuals who do not own any other property. Manikrao Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate were accused of submitting forged affidavits and documents to acquire two flats in the ‘Nirman View Apartment’ at Canada Corner in Nashik.

Investigations revealed that the brothers were also using two additional flats in the same building that had been allotted to others. Based on an inquiry by the district administration, Vishwanath Patil — then an official of the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) department — lodged a complaint, following which a fraud case was registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station against four accused, including the Kokate brothers.

The court sentenced them to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

Since his induction into the Cabinet, Kokate has frequently courted controversy. He was stripped of the agriculture portfolio after the monsoon session of the legislature in July, following allegations by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar that Kokate was playing games on his mobile phone during a Legislative Council session. Kokate denied the charge, but the episode drew widespread criticism.

He also sparked outrage over remarks on farmers, when he said: “Even a beggar does not accept one rupee, but here we provide crop insurance for just one rupee; yet some people try to take undue advantage of it.”

During a municipal campaign, Kokate had taken a swipe at coalition partner BJP, calling it a “corrupt party” (batlela paksha) that survives by breaking other parties while sidelining loyal workers.

Earlier this year, another NCP minister, Dhananjay Munde, resigned after his aide Walmik Karad was linked to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.