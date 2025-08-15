Nation stands unshakeable: Gautam Adani renews pledge towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday renewed the pledge towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ — helping the nation build mighty bridges to modern ports and more.

In his Independence Day message on X social media platform, the billionaire industrialist also posted a short video, depicting everything the Adani Group is doing towards ‘Atmanirbharta’.

“Wishing all Indians a happy 79th Independence Day! On this day, let us renew our pledge to our freedom, forged by the indomitable spirit of ‘Atmanirbharta’ – the spirit to innovate, to discover, to build,” said Gautam Adani.

“From mighty bridges to modern ports, from our laboratories to our skies, may science, research and technology light India’s path. In unity and ingenuity, our nation stands unshakeable. Jai Hind!” the Adani Group Chairman posted.

Last month, Gautam Adani announced that the conglomerate is preparing for a capital expenditure investment of nearly $100 billion over the next five years. “The scale and pace of this commitment is unprecedented in India’s private sector history as we do our part for strengthening the very spine of India’s rise that must carry 1.4 billion dreams,” Gautam Adani remarked.

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Gautam Adani said these investments are manifestations of the Adani Group’s “belief in the future of India” comprising energy grids, logistics arteries and the country’s industrial backbone. Gautam Adani narrated the Group’s success story of building the Mundra port from a mere salt export jetty to India’s largest multi-cargo port.

The Adani Group Chairman further stated that “What started in our karmabhoomi has now become a pan-India network of dreams, powering our growth that has made us the world’s 2nd-largest solar power company and building the world’s largest single-site hybrid renewable park of 30 GW spanning over 500 square kms”.

The Adani Group is India’s largest integrated private airport operator with over 25 per cent of India’s passengers and 38 per cent of our nation’s air cargo, India’s largest ports and logistics network handling 30 per cent of the nation’s sea-borne cargo. It is also India’s second-largest and most efficient cement manufacturer, as well as aerospace and defence, data centres, and real estate.