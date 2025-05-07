Natural Mosquito Repellent: Try Home Remedy to Keep Insects Away This Summer

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer and early monsoon showers, the threat of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya increases significantly. While chemical repellents and coils are commonly used, they can cause respiratory irritation, especially in children and asthma patients. Thankfully, nature offers powerful alternatives that are both effective and safe.

Why Mosquitoes Increase During Summer and Rainy Season

Mosquitoes breed rapidly in stagnant water and warm environments, making the summer and rainy seasons peak times for infestations. Even a small amount of standing water around your home can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Harmful Effects of Chemical Repellents

Burning mosquito coils or using chemical sprays all day long can be harmful to children’s lungs and skin, causing irritation or even allergies. This is why natural mosquito repellents are gaining popularity among health-conscious households.

Onion: A Surprising Mosquito Repellent

One of the most underrated mosquito-repelling ingredients found in almost every Indian kitchen is the onion. Here’s how you can use it effectively:

1. Place Chopped Onions in Corners

Chop onions and place them in the corners of rooms where mosquitoes or flies are frequently seen. The strong sulfuric odor naturally repels insects without harming your health.

2. Burn Onion with Mustard Oil and Camphor

Cut an onion in half, insert a wick soaked in mustard oil, and sprinkle some camphor powder on top. Light the wick. The combined smell of onion, camphor, and mustard oil creates a powerful natural mosquito deterrent. You can also add cloves for added effectiveness.

3. Spray with Onion-Garlic Peel Water

Don’t throw away onion or garlic peels. Instead, boil them in water, strain the liquid, and spray it in mosquito-prone areas. This natural solution works well against mosquitoes, flies, and other small insects.

Other Effective Natural Mosquito Repellents at Home

Besides onions, here are other ingredients you can try:

Camphor – Natural fumigant

– Natural fumigant Holy Basil (Tulsi) – Plant near windows to repel mosquitoes

– Plant near windows to repel mosquitoes Garlic – Its strong smell acts as a deterrent

– Its strong smell acts as a deterrent Neem Oil – Apply diluted on skin or burn in a diffuser

– Apply diluted on skin or burn in a diffuser Cloves and Lemon – Stick cloves in lemon halves and place in rooms

– Stick cloves in lemon halves and place in rooms Apple Cider Vinegar – Use in sprays or diffusers

– Use in sprays or diffusers Eucalyptus Oil – Effective and pleasant-smelling repellent

Final Thoughts

This summer, instead of relying on chemical-laden solutions, try natural remedies like onion, garlic, and neem to keep your family safe from mosquitoes and respiratory hazards. These remedies are cost-effective, safe for kids, and environmentally friendly.