NCPCR condemns rape of 3-year-old girl by teacher in Bhopal school

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday condemned the incident of rape of a three-year-old minor girl by her teacher at a school in Bhopal.

Taking to X, Chairperson of NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, wrote: “The incident of sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl by a school employee Kasim Rehan in Bhopal is highly condemnable. The Commission has taken cognizance of this. I have discussed this with the Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Child Commission over the phone. A team of the State Child Commission will go to investigate this, and action will be recommended as per the facts.”

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged the Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice to conduct the trial in the case pertaining to the rape of a three-year-old minor girl by her school teacher in a fast-track court and hand rigorous punishment to the accused.

In a video message, CM Yadav said: “The incident is shocking and condemnable. I have asked the Chief Secretary to urge the Chief Justice of MP High Court to hear this case in a fast-track court. I assure that the accused would be given exemplary punishment.”

The accused teacher, identified as Kasim Rehan, was arrested after a team of doctors confirmed the sexual assault of the victim, Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra told IANS on Wednesday.

“Upon receiving a complaint, a medical test on the victim was conducted, which confirmed the sexual assault. Subsequently, the accused has been arrested from the school premises,” Mishra said.

Police said the incident occurred on September 16 (Monday). However, it came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint at Kamla Nagar police station on Wednesday.

Sources told IANS that before filing a complaint at the police station, the victim’s parents approached the school management and demanded action against the accused teacher.

However, no action was initiated, and then they went to the police station.

“When the girl returned home from school, she complained about pain in her private parts. Her mother noticed blood oozing from her private parts. Subsequently, she took her to the police station and lodged a complaint,” a police officer said.

The police eventually went to the school, conducted an initial probe into the matter and recorded the statements of the staff.

Thereafter, they apprehended the accused teacher for further investigation.

An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and the probe is underway. The victim is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.