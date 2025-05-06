NEET Fear Turns Fatal: Two Telangana Students Die by Suicide After Exam

Telangana: In a heartbreaking incident, two NEET aspirants from Telangana — Janga Pooja and Rayi Manoj Kumar — died by suicide, a day after appearing for the NEET UG 2025 exam. The tragic events highlight the immense mental stress and pressure faced by students preparing for competitive exams in India.

Janga Pooja’s Second Attempt Ends in Tragedy

Janga Pooja, a student from Jagtial district, had been preparing for the NEET exam for the second time after not meeting expectations in 2023. She had joined a coaching institute to strengthen her preparation and sat for the NEET 2025 exam on May 4.

After returning home, she reportedly checked her answers and feared she wouldn’t achieve a high rank. The overwhelming fear of failure and self-doubt led her to take the extreme step of hanging herself, her family confirmed.

Rayi Manoj Kumar’s Suicide Shocks Adilabad

In a separate incident, Rayi Manoj Kumar, a student from Adilabad district, also died by suicide. A teacher’s son, Manoj had been receiving NEET coaching in Hyderabad. After writing the exam on Sunday, he returned home and was found dead the next day. Family sources say he was deeply distressed about his performance in the exam.

Also Result: Public Transport Crisis? RTC Workers to Strike From Midnight

NEET 2025: Record Registrations and Rising Pressure

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national-level medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in India. This year, over 22 lakh students registered for NEET 2025, held on May 4.

The competition is intense, and students often spend years preparing, with many undergoing immense mental and emotional stress. The deaths of Pooja and Manoj underscore the urgent need for mental health support and guidance for aspirants preparing for such high-stakes exams.

Need for Mental Health Awareness Among Students

Mental health professionals and educators have long stressed the importance of counseling services, stress management, and emotional support for students. The tragic loss of two young lives serves as a reminder of the psychological toll competitive exams can have on teenagers.