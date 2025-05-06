Public Transport Crisis? RTC Workers to Strike From Midnight

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) faces a major disruption as employee unions remain firm on launching an indefinite strike from midnight of May 6, despite the state government’s efforts to mediate through back-channel discussions.

Employees Allow Private Buses During Strike

In a key announcement, RTC employees stated they would not obstruct private or hired buses operated by the management during the strike. However, they reiterated that over 40,600 workers are ready to participate in the protest if their demands are not met.

Transport Minister Holds Talks with Union Leaders

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held meetings with several union representatives, including:

TMU General Secretary Aswathama Reddy

NMU General Secretary Narender

Karmika Sangham’s Yerra Swami Kumar

STMU’s P. Harkrishna

However, these talks were dismissed by the TGSRTC JAC, with vice-chairman Thomas Reddy stating that the discussions involved leaders of unrecognised unions and do not reflect the stance of the main workforce.

Also Read: 21 Supreme Court Judges Share Their Property and Wealth Details Online for Public View

JAC Reaffirms Strike Plan; Holds Massive Rally

Later in the evening, TGSRTC employees, backed by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and other unions, organized a rally from Kala Bhavan to Bus Bhavan. Thomas Reddy, addressing the rally, accused the government of ignoring the strike notice and failing to initiate formal negotiations.

“This rally shows the unity of RTC employees. If our issues are not resolved, the strike will proceed as planned,” he warned.

TGSRTC Management Urges Staff to Withdraw Strike

In a formal statement, the TGSRTC management urged employees to reconsider their decision, warning that the strike would deeply impact both the corporation and its staff. They emphasized ongoing efforts to stabilize finances and return to operational strength.

Government Concerned About Public Inconvenience

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed concern about potential inconvenience to the public, especially as the TGSRTC continues recovering from previous financial losses. He appealed to employees to avoid disruption and prioritize public welfare.