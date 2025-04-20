Netanyahu Says Hamas Rejected Hostage Deal, Demands End to War

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas has rejected a proposal that would have led to the release of half of the remaining living Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The militant group demanded a full ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip in exchange.

“If we capitulate to the dictates of Hamas now, all the great achievements of the war will disappear,” said Netanyahu in a recorded video statement, referring to ongoing military operations against the militant organization.

Netanyahu Dismisses Strategy of Resuming War After Hostage Release

Netanyahu also ruled out the possibility of releasing hostages first and then resuming combat, claiming that such a move would not be tolerated by the international community. His statement comes amid rising domestic pressure to bring the hostages home.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the prime minister emphasized that any agreement must ensure the long-term safety and strategic goals of Israel, not just short-term solutions.

Hamas Releases New Video of Israeli Hostage

Earlier in the day, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released a four-minute video of Israeli hostage Elkana Bohbot, who appeared distressed. Speaking via landline, he appealed directly to his family and the Israeli public for urgent intervention.

“My health is not good. I am screaming for death. Please, do this for me,” Bohbot said.

The video ended with the ominous message: “They will not return except in a capacity,” suggesting that hostages may only be released as part of broader political or military agreements. The date of the video recording remains unverified.

Protests Erupt Across Israeli Cities

The video triggered widespread demonstrations across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beersheba, and Haifa, where thousands of Israelis gathered to call for immediate action from the government to secure the hostages’ release. Protesters carried signs demanding accountability and chanted slogans urging a deal with Hamas.

Israel Continues Military Operations in Southern Gaza

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over the weekend, its armored units killed more than 40 Hamas militants in the Rafah area of southern Gaza. The IDF reiterated its commitment to dismantling the operational capabilities of Hamas while attempting to recover hostages.

Growing Pressure on Israeli Leadership

The hostage crisis, now entering its seventh month, continues to put intense political pressure on Netanyahu’s government. While some officials advocate for a diplomatic solution, others back continued military pressure until Hamas is fully neutralized.