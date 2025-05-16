New Ration Cards: Now Apply Without the Need for That Form!”

Amaravati: In a significant update for residents of Andhra Pradesh, especially newly married couples, Minister Nadendla Manohar has announced that a marriage certificate is no longer required to apply for a new ration card or to split an existing family card.

Ration Card Application Process Began on May 8

The ration card application process in AP officially began on May 8, 2025. Applicants have been visiting Grama and Ward Secretariats to submit the necessary details and apply for new cards. Now, citizens can also access ration card services through the Jana Mitra WhatsApp Governance platform, which went live from Thursday.

Splitting of Ration Cards Made Easier

Many individuals who are newly married or those who have moved out of a joint family setup have been looking to split their existing ration cards to create a new household record. Previously, providing a marriage certificate was mandatory for this process.

New Policy Brings Relief to Newly Married Couples

However, in a recent social media update, Minister Nadendla Manohar confirmed that under the Chandrababu-led coalition government, applicants can now split their ration cards without submitting a marriage certificate. This move is expected to ease the application burden for thousands of young couples across the state.

How to Apply for a New or Split Ration Card

Residents can apply for new ration cards or request a split by:

Visiting their local Grama or Ward Secretariat

Providing basic identity and residency documents

Using the Jana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service for convenience

