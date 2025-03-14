New Zealand PM Luxon Eager to Strengthen Ties with India

Auckland: The India-New Zealand bilateral relationship is set to receive a major boost as New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon embarks on his first official visit to India from March 16-20.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora, Luxon aims to engage with India across multiple sectors.

First NZ Prime Ministerial Visit in Years

“This is the first visit of a New Zealand Prime Minister to India in a long time. Even before assuming office, Luxon had emphasized that India would be a top priority, and now he is fulfilling that commitment,” said Bhav Dhillon, former Honorary Consul of India in Auckland and a prominent member of the Indian diaspora.

Comprehensive Engagement Beyond Trade

Dhillon highlighted that Luxon has a “huge appetite to engage with India”, recognizing its status as a global economic and geopolitical power. He stated that this visit will not be limited to trade discussions, but will encompass strategic, cultural, and technological cooperation.

Key Areas of Collaboration: Education, Sports, Defence & Agriculture

During the visit, several MoUs are expected to be signed in areas including:

Education

Sports

Defence cooperation

Agriculture and horticulture technology

A New Zealand Navy ship will also dock in Mumbai during the visit, symbolizing growing defence collaboration.

New Zealand to Share Advanced Agricultural Technology with India

As a global leader in dairy farming and agritech, New Zealand sees a huge opportunity to support India’s agricultural sector. “India has a large agri-based population, and New Zealand is ready to share advanced agricultural and horticultural technology to support Indian farmers, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of agricultural growth,” Dhillon remarked.

Building a Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Beyond commerce, the New Zealand government is focused on building an “enduring, long-term, and meaningful relationship” with India. The visit will also focus on:

Strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific

Defence agreements

Strengthening sporting ties

Expanding fintech and space technology collaboration

A Landmark Visit with Landmark Outcomes

Dhillon emphasized that this visit will be a landmark moment in India-New Zealand relations, with significant outcomes expected across multiple sectors. “India has arrived on the global stage, and New Zealand is giving India the respect and attention it deserves,” he added.