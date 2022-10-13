SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday night. The plane was coming from Goa when smoke was observed in the cabin and cockpit.

The plane which made an emergency landing, landed safely. The passengers were disembarked through the emergency exit during which a passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet.

86 passengers were onboard the Q400 aircraft VT-SQB. As many as nine flights were diverted on Wednesday night at around 11 pm due to the emergency landing.

The DGCA is probing the incident.

According to the DGCA official, the plane made an emergency landing due to smoke observed in the cockpit and cabin.

Shortly before the landing of the aircraft, the pilot suddenly noticed smoke and immediately requested permission from the TC for an emergency landing.

A female passenger reportedly affected by the smoke and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital located in the airport premises.