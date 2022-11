An intermediate student died of cardiac arrest in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday night. The student has been identified as 18-year-old Balakrishna, a resident of Pothugal, Mustabad. He was studying intermediate in a private college.

He complained of chest pain after which his family members rushed him to the hospital. Later he was shifted to another hospital for better treatment where he died of another massive heart.