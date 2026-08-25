Kangana Ranaut reacts on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Kriti Sanon, who is facing massive backlash on social media for her choice of attire in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Recently, a jewellery brand named GIVA released an ad on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan wherein Kriti is seen wearing an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape, and a draped skirt.

As the ad was out, a massive debate started on social media. A large number of netizens were of the opinion that the outfit was not suitable for a campaign revolving around a traditional Indian festival.

On Monday, Kangana took to her official Instagram Stories and pointed out that in a time when women have the luxury to wear whatever they want, they still should maintain certain boundaries, hinting at Kriti’s look in the advertisement.

I just saw an entire thread on Kriti Sanon's CLOTHES in a Rakhi Ad.



CLOTHES. YUP. You read that right.

And A RAKHI AD!



Rakhi, a festival literally to celebrate the relationship between a brother and a sister (discussions about the patriarchal ramifications of the same… — Dr.Medusa (@ms_medusssa) August 24, 2026

The ‘Queen’ actress’ latest post read, “It’s is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikins to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy! (sic).”

Meanwhile, some of the netizens criticizing Kriti had written remarks such as “When I looked at this … I was like … Kalyug is here .. people are already going back to hunter gatherer times starting first with clothes”, “Bollywood is full of such people who don’t believe in hindu tradition ans just do formality for popularity” and ‘All things that the society frowned upon are being normalized. This is the “new freedom”- a society with no norms.”

Kriti is yet to react to the backlash to her Raksha Bandhan ad.