NDSA Clarifies Kaleshwaram Water Decision Rests With Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has clarified that the decision on whether to fill water in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project or release water downstream rests with the Telangana government, and not with the authority.

The clarification came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sharath in the Telangana High Court. The PIL sought a response to the state government’s alleged claims that water cannot be lifted through the Kaleshwaram project because of a sunken pillar at the Medigadda barrage.

In its response, the NDSA reportedly stated that it had not issued any direction preventing the Telangana government from filling water at Medigadda. The authority said such decisions are part of the state’s policy and administrative responsibility.

The NDSA further clarified that, since Telangana has expert engineers and technical agencies, the decision on whether to fill the barrages, lift water through the project or release water downstream lies with the state government.

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The authority’s clarification is significant amid the ongoing political debate over the condition and operation of the Kaleshwaram project.

The NDSA also pointed to recent technical assessments of the project. It stated that the Sundilla barrages were found to be in excellent condition. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) has reportedly confirmed that there are no quality-related issues in the remaining seven blocks, except for six piers in Block 7 of the Medigadda barrage.

The developments are expected to intensify the political debate over the Kaleshwaram project and the responsibilities of the state government and technical agencies in deciding its future operation.