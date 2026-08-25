Telangana Plans Second Phase of Local Body Elections in December

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reportedly planning to conduct the second phase of local body elections in December this year, with the election process likely to begin after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to information available, the government is considering holding elections to the municipal corporations of Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam in December.

Elections to several municipalities and local bodies, which were delayed or put on hold due to various reasons, are also expected to be conducted during the same period. These include Achampet, Mandamarri, Manuguru, Nakirekal, Kothur and Siddipet.

The proposed schedule is expected to depend on the completion of the ongoing SIR process, following which the State Election Commission may initiate the formal election process.

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If the plan goes ahead, December could witness a major round of local body elections across Telangana, covering key municipal corporations as well as several municipalities where polls have been pending.

Further clarity is expected once the SIR process is completed and the election authorities announce the official schedule.