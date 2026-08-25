BJP High Command Will Decide on Konda Surekha’s Entry, Says MP D.K. Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP MP D.K. Aruna has said that any decision on whether Telangana Minister Konda Surekha should join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be taken by the party’s high command.

Speaking during an interaction, Aruna said that the BJP leadership would take the final call on the matter, indicating that no decision had been made at the state level.

Commenting on the political situation within the Congress, Aruna also made remarks about possible changes in the party’s leadership and positions.

“In the Congress party, we need to see whom they will remove from their seat, whom they will appoint, and whose position will be changed,” Aruna said.

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Her comments come amid continued political speculation over possible developments within Telangana’s political landscape. The remarks have also sparked discussion about potential political realignments and changes among senior leaders.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Konda Surekha regarding any plans to leave the Congress or join the BJP.