Nick Jonas Absent from Priyanka Chopra’s Brother’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Mumbai: Singer Nick Jonas was notably missing from the pre-wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra. While Priyanka was seen enjoying the festivities with her family, Nick’s absence sparked questions about his potential appearance at the main wedding events. Sources suggest that his busy schedule may have kept him away from the pre-wedding activities, but many are hopeful that he will attend the wedding itself.

Priyanka Chopra’s Glimpse of the Haldi Ceremony

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared moments from her brother’s Haldi ceremony on her Instagram, posting a few photos and videos featuring her family. In the videos, Priyanka was seen dancing to iconic tracks like “Maahi Ve” from Kal Ho Naa Ho and the timeless “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from Dil Se. The actress looked stunning in a vibrant yellow traditional salwar suit, accessorized with tinted sunglasses and a half-tied ponytail.

In one video, Priyanka was seen seated in her car, greeting the paparazzi warmly. Another clip featured a playful moment where a friend of Siddharth tore off his kurta while applying haldi to him. Additionally, a video surfaced of the bride and groom dancing to wedding songs alongside Priyanka.

Captioning her post, Priyanka wrote, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest haldi ceremony.”

Priyanka Chopra Shines at the Mehndi Ceremony

Later that evening, Priyanka attended her brother’s Mehndi ceremony, radiating in a sparkling floral gown.

Family Blessings from Madhu Chopra

Yesterday, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared heartfelt moments from a puja ceremony marking the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities. Alongside the images, Madhu wrote, “May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Feeling blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.”

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya. She has attended the pre-wedding functions with her daughter, Malti Marie, as well as her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, after their Roka ceremony in April 2024.