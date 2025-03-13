No More Old Ration Cards! Telangana to Issue QR-Enabled Smart Cards Soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department is gearing up to issue new smart ration cards embedded with QR codes to enhance transparency and efficiency in the public distribution system.

Authorities are currently reviewing various design options, with the final version expected to be finalized soon.

Tender Process for New Ration Cards Underway

Telangana has around 90 lakh families holding ration cards, while lakhs of new applicants are awaiting approval. The government has already completed verification to identify eligible beneficiaries.

Initially, the government planned to distribute the new ration cards from March 1 in districts without election restrictions and from March 8 in the remaining districts. However, the introduction of smart ration cards has caused a slight delay in the issuance process.

To facilitate the procurement of smart cards, the Civil Supplies Department has invited tenders, with:

Bid submission open until March 25

Pre-bid meeting scheduled for March 17

Features of the New Smart Ration Cards

QR Code Integration: Each smart ration card will have a QR code that, when scanned at ration shops, will display all details of the eligible beneficiaries in the family.

Issued in the Name of Women: Like the existing system, the smart ration cards will be issued in the name of the female head of the household, and will feature her photograph for identification.

Telangana Officials Studied Best Practices in Other States

To ensure the effective implementation of smart ration cards, a high-level Telangana government team studied similar systems in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, and Gujarat last year.

Smart Ration Card Benefits

Enhanced transparency in ration distribution

Faster verification at ration shops

at ration shops Minimized fraud and misuse

Easy tracking of ration entitlements

The Telangana government is expected to release an official timeline for the rollout of smart ration cards in the coming weeks.