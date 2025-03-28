Not 100 or 200 Crore… Indian Railways Earns This Much Daily, You’ll Be Surprised by the Figures!

In recent years, Indian Railways has taken significant steps to modernize its services and increase its revenue. These efforts include launching new trains, modernizing stations, and constructing special corridors for freight transportation. These initiatives have resulted in a significant rise in the railway’s income.

Indian Railways Daily Earnings

Did you know how much Indian Railways earns on a daily or monthly basis? On average, Indian Railways generates approximately ₹400 crore (around 48 million USD) every day. This daily income translates to ₹12,000 crore per month, with the bulk of it coming from freight trains.

Freight Trains: The Major Revenue Generator

The largest portion of Indian Railways’ revenue comes from freight services. Thousands of freight trains operate daily, transporting millions of tons of goods across the country. These operations are vital for the railway’s financial health, as the revenue generated from freight transportation plays a crucial role in maintaining the railway network.

Passenger Train Revenue

Following freight earnings, passenger train services also contribute significantly to Indian Railways’ revenue. Every day, Indian Railways operates thousands of passenger trains, generating considerable income from ticket sales, seat reservations, and other services.

Additional Revenue Streams

Indian Railways also earns from other sources, including scrap sales and various commercial activities. According to data from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Indian Railways earned ₹1,60,158.48 crore from freight transportation in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Ticket Cancellations: A Surprising Source of Income

An interesting source of revenue for Indian Railways is ticket cancellations. According to RTI (Right to Information) data, the railway earned ₹1,724.44 crore from ticket cancellations in the fiscal year 2019-20 alone.

Indian Railways continues to expand and diversify its revenue streams, making significant strides in modernization and boosting its financial performance. With its vast network and innovative strategies, the railways are positioning themselves for even greater growth in the future.