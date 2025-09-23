NSL Luxe Presents Telangana Golconda Masters Returns for 11th Edition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has announced the 11th edition of the NSL Luxe Presents Telangana Golconda Masters, scheduled to be held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) from September 23 to 26, 2025.

The tournament will feature a prize purse of INR 1 crore and is expected to attract some of the finest golfing talent from India and abroad.

A total of 123 golfers will participate in the prestigious event, supported by Presenting Partner NSL Luxe, Associate Partner Telangana Tourism, Hospitality Partner the Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, and hosted by the Hyderabad Golf Association. Since its inception in 2015, the Government of Telangana has provided consistent support to the tournament.

Among the top Indian professionals competing this year are Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Bhattacharya, and Angad Cheema. Prominent international players include Stepan Danek (Czech Republic), N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran (Sri Lanka), Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain (Bangladesh), Federico Zucchetti (Italy), Subash Tamang (Nepal), and Joshua Seale (Uganda).

Local Hyderabad-based talent such as Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma, Rupinder Singh Gill, Rahul Malik, and amateurs Tarun Ajay, T Rishab Singh, and Saatvic Kumar Singh are also in the fray.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture), said, “We are proud to be associated with the 11th edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters. The tournament carries Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and is featured on the international golf calendar.

It offers a platform for both Indian and international golfers, while promoting Telangana as a destination for golf tourism. The Hyderabad Golf Club, set against the historic Golconda Fort, provides an ideal backdrop for players and tourists alike.”

B.V.K. Raju, President of the Hyderabad Golf Association, added, “Hosting the 11th edition of this prestigious tournament is a proud moment for HGA. The event allows our members and spectators to witness top-tier competition while showcasing our golf course to a global audience via live telecast.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, said, “We are excited to stage this year’s Telangana Golconda Masters. With strong player participation and excellent course conditions, fans can expect another thrilling contest. We thank NSL Luxe, Telangana Tourism, and HGA for their continued support in elevating the stature of the tournament.”

The Hyderabad Golf Association spans 212 acres and features an 18-hole, 6017-yard, par-70 layout, complete with a floodlit driving range, pro shop, golf fitting shop, training and practice facilities, and a modern clubhouse. Recognized with the ‘Best Tourism Friendly Golf Course’ award by National Tourism, HGA offers players a unique experience with its scenic course set against the heritage landmarks of Golconda Fort and Naya Quila.