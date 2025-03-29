Oman Announces Eid Al Fitr 2025 Date Different from Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries

Muscat, Oman – Oman will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the moon sighting committee’s confirmation that no crescent moon was visible on Saturday evening, setting a different date from neighboring Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations. The announcement follows the Sultanate’s traditional moon sighting process, reinforcing its commitment to Islamic practices while creating a rare regional divergence.

Oman’s Official Eid Al Fitr 2025 Declaration

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs confirmed Monday, March 31, 2025, as the first day of Shawwal 1446 AH (Eid Al Fitr) after the moon sighting committee found no verified crescent sightings on Saturday, March 29. This decision completes Ramadan’s 30 days, with Eid celebrations beginning a day later than neighboring Gulf nations.

Key details:

Eid Date: March 31, 2025 (Monday).

March 31, 2025 (Monday). Moon Sighting: No crescent observed on March 29.

No crescent observed on March 29. Holiday Impact: Government offices, schools, and businesses will close starting Monday.

The Eid Al Fitr 2025 date difference stems from Oman’s strict adherence to local moon sighting protocols. Unlike Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, which rely on astronomical calculations or regional sightings, Oman mandates visual confirmation of the crescent moon within its borders.

Key reasons for the variation:

Geographical Factors: Weather and terrain can delay Oman’s sightings.

Weather and terrain can delay Oman’s sightings. Local Moon Sighting: Oman requires verified sightings by its committees.

Oman requires verified sightings by its committees. Astronomy vs. Tradition: Gulf neighbors often pre-calculate dates using modern methods.

Preparations Underway for Eid Celebrations

With Eid confirmed for March 31, Omanis are adjusting plans for family gatherings and travel. Markets are bustling with shoppers buying traditional attire, gifts, and festive foods. Authorities have also:

Enhanced security near mosques and public spaces.

Organized special Eid prayers nationwide.

Announced public transportation adjustments.

Oman Reaffirms Traditional Islamic Practices

The Ministry extended Eid greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and citizens, emphasizing unity and adherence to Islamic principles. “This decision reflects our commitment to authentic moon sighting practices,” stated H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Mamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

What This Means for Residents and Expatriates

Travel Plans: Flights and cross-border travel may face delays due to date mismatches.

Flights and cross-border travel may face delays due to date mismatches. Cultural Unity: Families in Oman will celebrate a day later than relatives in neighboring countries.

Families in Oman will celebrate a day later than relatives in neighboring countries. Economic Impact: Local businesses expect higher sales during the extended festive period.

Oman’s Eid Al Fitr 2025 date difference highlights its unique blend of tradition and sovereignty. While Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations mark Eid on March 30, the Sultanate’s adherence to visual moon sightings ensures a celebration rooted in Islamic heritage. As families prepare for festivities, this divergence underscores Oman’s cultural identity within the Gulf region.