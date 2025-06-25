OnePlus Nord 5 India Launch Set for July 8: Specs, Price, and Camera Details Revealed

New Delhi: The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 5 is officially launching in India on July 8 at 2 PM, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has unveiled a teaser on Amazon, giving fans a closer look at the device’s sleek design and upgraded features.

OnePlus Nord 5 Camera: Major Selfie Upgrade & 4K Video

The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to feature a dual-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for ultra-smooth photos and videos. Complementing it is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view—perfect for landscape shots.

On the front, users will enjoy a massive upgrade with a 50MP Samsung JN5 selfie camera equipped with autofocus, capable of capturing 4K 60fps video—making it a great pick for content creators and vloggers.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Confirmed

The Nord 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a high-performance chipset designed for gaming and multitasking. Backed by LPDDR5X RAM and a 7,300 sq mm vapor chamber cooling system, the device promises 144fps gaming performance, offering a lag-free experience for mobile gamers.

Display & Design: Sleek and Stylish with 120Hz AMOLED

Rumors suggest the Nord 5 will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution (1272 x 2800 pixels). It is expected to be available in three colors:

Dry Ice

Marble Sands

Phantom Grey

Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 may come in Black Infinity and Marble Mist variants.

RAM & Storage Options

The device is likely to be available in two RAM variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India (Expected)

The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to fall between ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 for the base model. The top-end variant with higher RAM and storage could be priced around ₹36,000, placing it in the upper mid-range smartphone segment.

Also Launching: OnePlus Buds 4

Alongside the Nord 5 and CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4 true wireless earbuds are also set to debut on July 8, promising upgraded audio performance and design.

India Launch Date: July 8, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Available On: Amazon & OnePlus official website

Final Thoughts

With cutting-edge features like a 50MP front & rear camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and flagship-level display, the OnePlus Nord 5 aims to set a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone market. Stay tuned for the official reveal on July 8.