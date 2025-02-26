Opposition Parties Claim Kejriwal Wants to Control Punjab as Undercover CM

Chandigarh: As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified discussions over Arvind Kejriwal’s potential entry into the Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties in Punjab have sharply criticized the move. They allege that the AAP National Convenor seeks to control the state through what they call an “undercover” Chief Ministership, with Bhagwant Mann continuing to serve as the face of the state government. This comes after the AAP announced that its MP, Sanjeev Arora, would be fielded as the candidate for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll.

Opposition Claims Kejriwal’s Hidden Agenda for Punjab

The Opposition parties have expressed concern that Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha ambitions are part of a larger plan to assert control over Punjab. Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira suggested that Kejriwal would replace Sanjeev Arora in the Upper House and use his position to influence the state’s governance. “Once Kejriwal takes Arora’s Rajya Sabha seat, he will effectively become the hidden Chief Minister of Punjab,” Khaira wrote on social media platform X.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Kejriwal had already set the wheels in motion to take control of Punjab, even if Bhagwant Mann remains the face of the state government. “The work has begun as per Kejriwal’s plan,” Randhawa said, predicting that Mann would eventually be removed, making way for Kejriwal to assume the role of Chief Minister.

Shiromani Akali Dal Accuses Kejriwal of Power-Hungry Tactics

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), joined the chorus of criticism. He claimed that Kejriwal’s quest for a Rajya Sabha seat was motivated by personal ambitions, including securing government perks like a national capital bungalow and the benefits of being an MP. Majithia also accused Bhagwant Mann of “surrendering” Punjab to the AAP high command in Delhi over the past three years, particularly criticizing the misuse of Punjab’s resources to promote Kejriwal’s failed model nationwide.

Also Read: AAP Raises Concern Over Punjab Industry Losses Due to Haryana-Punjab Border Highway Closure

AAP Denies Allegations, Defends Rajya Sabha Nomination

In response to the Opposition’s allegations, AAP leaders have strongly denied any intention for Kejriwal to join the Rajya Sabha. AAP’s Punjab spokesperson, Neel Garg, dismissed the claims as baseless rumors fueled by the BJP. He explained that Arora’s nomination for the Ludhiana (West) bypoll was based on his popularity in the region and that Arora had not yet resigned from the Rajya Sabha, which would be necessary for him to contest the by-election.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan also defended the party’s right to field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha, citing the example of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

The Ludhiana (West) By-Election: Context and Developments

The Ludhiana (West) Assembly seat became vacant after the tragic death of AAP’s MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi in a gunshot incident last month. Although the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election schedule for the seat, AAP has already announced its candidate, Sanjeev Arora. Arora expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating that he was “humbled and grateful” for the faith placed in him by the party leadership.

Tensions Between AAP and Opposition Escalate

As the political drama surrounding the Ludhiana (West) bypoll and Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha nomination continues to unfold, the accusations from Opposition parties have put the spotlight on AAP’s growing influence in Punjab. With the upcoming by-election and the ongoing battle for control of the state’s governance, the political landscape in Punjab is set to become even more contentious in the coming weeks.