Over 25 houses set on fire in Bihar’s Nawada over property dispute

Patna: More than 25 houses were set on fire by a group of strong men in the village in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday following a property dispute.

An official said that the incident was reported in Manjhi Mahadalit Tola village, which falls under the Dedaur Gram Panchayat, Mufassil police station in Nawada district.

The incident caused widespread panic among the villagers while many victims remained fearful for their safety and sought shelter in neighbouring villages, leading to a serious law and order challenge in the area.

Sunil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar-2, Nawada district, confirmed that the incident stemmed from a property dispute.

The accused have allegedly fired several rounds in the village to terrorise the victims. The district police claimed that no one was injured or killed in this attack.

Sunil Kumar said: “Following the incident, we have deployed a large police force in the village to prevent any further incidents. More than 25 houses were gutted in an act carried out forcibly by some individuals in the village. Preliminary investigation reveals that the incident was triggered by a land dispute between two groups. We are conducting further investigation to uncover any other potential reasons behind the incident.”

Sunil Kumar added, “We have detained two alleged individuals. The victims have provided the names of some suspects. Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. The district administration will take strong action against them.”

He added that the police have appealed to people to stay calm and avoid rumours.

“The law-and-order situation is completely under control in the village. The district administration is closely monitoring the social media platforms. Anyone who violates the norms or provokes people will face strong action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar Singh, the BJP Spokesperson said, “The district police is closely monitoring the incident. The accused will soon face legal action.”