P&S Co. Opens First Store in Hyderabad; Aims to Become India’s No.1 Kids’ Ethnic Wear Brand

Hyderabad: P&S Co., one of India’s most premium kids’ ethnic wear brands, has officially launched its first exclusive store in Telangana at GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Known for its regal designs and a celebrity clientele that includes the Ambanis, Piramals, Adanis, GVKs, Bollywood icons, and top cricketers, the brand is now eyeing national and global expansion.

Founded by Pooja Bihani Kanoria and Salauni Gupta Bihani, P&S Co. started as a passion project and has grown into a nationally loved label, celebrated for blending Indian tradition with contemporary style — all tailored to children. The launch in Hyderabad marks the brand’s first expansion outside its home city of Kolkata in its 8-year journey.

The new Hyderabad store has been launched under a master franchise partnership with Rapid Corp, led by the mother-daughter duo Mrs. Lata Agarwal and Ms. Akshita Nahar. Speaking at the grand opening, Ms. Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules India, inaugurated the store and praised the brand’s attention to quality, comfort, and individuality in kids’ fashion.

“As an expectant mother, I’m particularly impressed with the design sensibility and craftsmanship of P&S Co. Hyderabad will surely embrace this brand,” Ms. Chigurupati said.

Franchisee Akshita Nahar, who comes from an interior design background, said:

“Hyderabad has been missing a premium ethnic wear destination for kids. We saw a genuine market gap and decided to bring P&S Co. here.”

This store opening holds special significance for co-founder Salauni Gupta, a native of Hyderabad, who moved to Kolkata after marriage.

“Of all the cities where we showcased our collection, Hyderabad gave us the most enthusiastic response — unmatched footfall, constant enquiries, and overwhelming love,” she noted.

P&S Co. outfits have been worn by the children of Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, as well as cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Gautam Gambhir, and Umesh Yadav. Even the family of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen their creations for special occasions.

The brand is recognized for its commitment to craftsmanship, storytelling, and cultural pride.

“Every piece we create celebrates childhood — whether it’s a child’s first Diwali, a sibling’s wedding, or a special family moment. Our designs are rich in Indian heritage and modern comfort,” the founders said.

P&S Co. offers luxurious designs in sizes that fit infants to pre-teens, using high-quality fabrics, handcrafted embroidery, and vibrant hues tailored for festive and formal occasions.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand into India’s major metros and the Middle East over the next five years, with a growing digital presence to cater to global customers. With its Hyderabad debut, P&S Co. is poised to become the leading name in ethnic kidswear across Bharat.