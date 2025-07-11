Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Died 9 Months Ago? Shocking Truth Unfolds

Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Died: Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment in Karachi, with her body in such an advanced stage of decomposition that investigators initially struggled to confirm her identity. The discovery has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike.

Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Died: Last Seen in Late 2024, Withdrawing from Public and Family Life

According to DIG Syed Asad Reza, the last record of Humaira’s phone activity was traced back to October 2024. Neighbours also confirmed that they hadn’t seen her since September or October last year. She had reportedly withdrawn from social media, family, and friends, living in isolation for months before her death.

Living Conditions Revealed: No Electricity, Rotten Food

Investigations revealed troubling details about the actress’s living conditions. Police officials reported that she had stopped paying rent in 2018, prompting the landlord to file a case with the Cantonment Board of Clifton, which led to her electricity being disconnected. When authorities entered her flat, they found rotten food, rusted containers, and an overall state of neglect.

Post-Mortem and Forensic Investigation Underway

Humaira’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, while a forensic team collected evidence from her apartment to help determine the cause of death. Police say the exact cause of death remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

Family Severed Ties Years Ago

After news of her death broke, her father, Dr. Asghar Ali, stated that the family had cut ties with Humaira long ago and would not be claiming the body. However, her brother, Naveed Asghar, has now arrived in Karachi and officially identified the body.

Naveed shared that Humaira moved from Lahore to Karachi seven years ago and became increasingly distant from the family. While they had occasional contact, she hadn’t visited home for the past 1.5 years.

A Look Back at Humaira’s Career

Humaira Asghar Ali gained fame for her roles in several Pakistani TV dramas, including:

Benaam

Just Married

Chal Dil Mere

Sirat-e-Mustaqeem (Laali)

Guru

Ehsaan Faramosh

She also gained popularity through the reality show Tamasha on ARY Digital. In film, she featured in the 2015 action-thriller Jalaibee as a model and played a lead role in Aik Tha Badshah, opposite Ali Hamza and Ali Noor.

Police Continue Investigation into Mysterious Death

Authorities continue to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death. Further updates are expected once the post-mortem and forensic reports are released.