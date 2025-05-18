Paresh Rawal Clarifies Exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’, Denies Creative Dispute with Director

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has officially addressed rumors about his exit from the highly anticipated film Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to speculation that it stemmed from creative clashes with director Priyadarshan.

No Creative Differences, Says Paresh Rawal

Taking to social media on Sunday, Paresh Rawal shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”

His statement reinforces the strong professional bond he shares with Priyadarshan, with whom he has delivered iconic performances in Bollywood comedies.

Why Did Paresh Rawal Leave Hera Pheri 3?

While Paresh Rawal did not reveal the exact reason for his departure, industry insiders suggest scheduling conflicts or prior commitments could be the cause. His portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri franchise is considered one of the most beloved comic roles in Indian cinema.

The Legacy of the Hera Pheri Franchise

Hera Pheri (2000) : Directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal , the film became a cult classic.

: Directed by Priyadarshan, starring , the film became a cult classic. Phir Hera Pheri (2006) : Directed by Neeraj Vora, continued the chaotic trio’s misadventures.

: Directed by Neeraj Vora, continued the chaotic trio’s misadventures. Hera Pheri 3: Expected to star Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in reprised roles, with anticipation building despite Rawal’s exit.

Paresh Rawal to Reunite with Priyadarshan in ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Though stepping away from Hera Pheri 3, Rawal fans can look forward to his upcoming collaboration with Priyadarshan in ‘Bhooth Bangla’, a horror-comedy also starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu. The film is expected to hit theaters in 2026.

In addition, Rawal is part of another project titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, continuing his momentum in Bollywood.