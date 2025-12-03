Passengers of Delayed Indigo Flight Protest at Mumbai Airport, Disrupting Morning Operations

Mumbai: Chaos and tension prevailed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early Thursday after passengers of a delayed Indigo flight created a blockade at the boarding gate, disrupting the boarding of a scheduled morning flight.

The incident occurred at Terminal 1, which handles domestic operations. Passengers of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart at 12:20 AM gathered in protest after hours of delay and alleged poor communication from the airline.

Angry passengers demanded priority boarding and insisted that they be allowed to fly before those booked on the scheduled 6:50 AM Hyderabad-bound flight (6E 5012). The protest escalated as they blocked access to the boarding gate, preventing on-time passengers from proceeding.

“We have been waiting since midnight, and our flight has still not departed. How can another flight be cleared before ours?” said one agitated passenger.

The blockade left passengers of the 6:50 AM flight anxious and confused about their travel status, with many expressing frustrations over the lack of clarity.

Indigo officials later reached the spot, apologized for the inconvenience, and announced that the 6:50 AM flight had been rescheduled to 7:40 AM due to the disruption caused by the protest.

Airport staff were seen attempting to pacify the agitated crowd and restore normal operations. As of the time of reporting, the airline had not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the original midnight flight delay.

Passengers urged the airline to improve communication and crowd management to prevent similar incidents in the future.