People will talk about your tainted history of six decades: Naqvi on Cong ‘charge sheet’ against Nitish govt

New Delhi: Reacting to the Congress party’s ‘charge sheet’ against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday accused the grand old party of hypocrisy and reminded it of its own “tainted history” spanning over six decades. Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, “If they have brought a charge sheet, then people will talk about their own history, which is full of corruption and misgovernance. A tainted track record of at least sixty years.

If the truth comes out, it will spread far and wide.” This comes as the Congress accused the ruling NDA of causing “destruction” in Bihar during its 20-year rule. In its document, the party alleged that corruption is rampant, while key sectors like healthcare and education have regressed. The opposition also criticised the government’s handling of social justice and caste surveys. Dismissing the allegations, Naqvi said, “If they are bringing a charge sheet of misgovernance and corruption, of confusion and conspiracy — who will even accept it? You cannot reach the corridors of power with fabricated stories and such misleading documents.

People aren’t buying it.” He added, “Today, whether in Bihar or across the country, the atmosphere is positive and constructive. In every election during this period, the BJP and the NDA have consistently received public support and repeated their success. Meanwhile, Congress and its allies continue to face rejection and then turn around and ask for another mandate.

These lackluster players will lose even in a fixed match.” The BJP leader further reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks, where she alleged that the BJP was attempting to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) under a new name, ‘Special Intensive Revision’, and trying to remove names from the voter list. “Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Congress or others — they should stay away from this criminal conspiracy of imaginary confusion.

First, it’s the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), then NRC, and now something else. This kind of confusion is created one after another, with baseless claims that people’s citizenship or voting rights will be revoked. It’s all become like a spent gun and cartridge. These conspiracies inflate like balloons and eventually burst. It’s time they stopped misleading the public,” Naqvi told IANS. Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav meeting Azam Khan in Rampur, Naqvi said the public exchanges between the two reflect disarray within the party.

Akhilesh Yadav recently met with Khan and stated that he is the heartbeat of the party. “This is their internal matter. Earlier, we used to hear about disputes; now it’s like: ‘I resisted, then I loved, then I argued, and finally I surrendered.’ This drama keeps unfolding,” he added. He continued, “Azam Khan is a senior leader. There should be coordination and harmony between leaders. If that’s missing, you can imagine the state of the party.” Naqvi advised the veteran leader, “I would tell Azam Sahab not to leave his home and go anywhere else.

Focus on fixing things at home, organise the scattered pieces, repair the broken bonds, and live together. That’s in the best interest of both the party and the country. Whether it’s the Samajwadi Party or any other opposition group, we want them to be strong, not helpless.” Naqvi also weighed in on BSP supremo Mayawati’s recent comments during a massive rally in Lucknow, where she praised the Yogi Adityanath government while taking sharp digs at Akhilesh Yadav, particularly over Dalit issues. “I won’t comment on what Mayawati said in her rally or whether it was a political move. But perhaps she has once again recalled how the then-government protected the government guest house back in the day,” she added.