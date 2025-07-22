PhysicsWallah’s Free Scholarship Test Offers Full Coaching & Cash Prizes

New Delhi: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) announced its fourth edition of PWNSAT (PhysicsWallah National Scholarship Cum Admission Test) 2025, a scholarship test. This initiative attempts to support NEET-UG and IIT-JEE aspirants by making education and guidance accessible to students, regardless of their financial background.

The PWNSAT 2025 exam will be conducted across both online and offline modes, trying to make the exam more accessible to students across regions. Students choosing the online mode can appear for the exam between October 1 and October 15, 2025.

For those opting for the offline mode, the exam will be conducted on October 5 and October 12, 2025, at all PW Vidyapeeth and Pathshala centres. Registration for the exam is free and now open to students from Class V to XII, as well as those who have completed Class XII, across both PCM and PCB streams.

Also Read: 3 more arrested in Patna hospital murder case following gunfight with police

Results are scheduled to be announced on 25th October, 2025. Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, “Many students give up on their dreams, not because of a lack of potential, but because of financial barriers. PWNSAT 2025 is our effort to change that.

Every child deserves a fair chance, and through this initiative, we’re trying to reach every student, tell them that their dreams matter, and we’re here to support them.” The top performers in these exams will be awarded cash rewards as well as a 100% scholarship, covering the entire fee.

These students will also gain access to an Exclusive Rankers’ Group, directed towards giving them focused mentorship and strategic guidance, trying to help them perform well in competitive exams like NEET-UG and IIT-JEE. About PhysicsWallah:

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms.

Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide.

PW’s offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.