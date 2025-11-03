Ponnam Prabhakar Slams Kishan Reddy, Accuses BJP of Secret Tie-Up with BRS in Jubilee Hills By-Poll

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched a sharp attack on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, mocking his remarks on the Jubilee Hills by-election and calling them “a big joke.” Taking to his official X account, Ponnam accused Kishan Reddy and the BJP of secretly colluding with the BRS and challenged the minister to prove his party’s strength in the upcoming by-poll.

Ponnam pointed out that Jubilee Hills falls under the parliamentary constituency represented by Kishan Reddy, who has been a Union Minister for nearly a decade. “You represent this Lok Sabha constituency, yet there’s not a single significant development effort to show for it,” he said.

Also Read: CPI (Maoist) Extends Telangana Ceasefire by Six More Months to Uphold Peace Efforts

He reminded that the same BJP candidate had contested from Jubilee Hills earlier and secured around 25,000 votes. “This time, the same candidate will not even cross 10,000 votes,” Ponnam declared, directly challenging Kishan Reddy to prove him wrong.

The minister accused Kishan Reddy of “handing over the BJP’s campaign machinery to the BRS” and alleged that the two parties were working together behind the scenes. “You’ve formed a secret understanding with the BRS, fielded the same candidate again, and turned the entire BJP structure into a support system for the opposition,” Ponnam wrote.

He further said that despite being in power at the Centre, Kishan Reddy had failed to address the issues of his own parliamentary constituency. “You’ve shown no interest in Jubilee Hills all these years, but during the by-election, you suddenly claim you’ll win — the people are laughing at such tall claims,” he said.

Ponnam concluded his post by urging the Union Minister to “work with honesty and stop betraying his own candidate.” Referring to BJP MLA Raja Singh’s earlier comments, Ponnam added that Kishan Reddy should act with sincerity and avoid “selling out his candidate to the rival party.”