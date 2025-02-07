Sports

Ponting Delighted to See Shreyas Iyer Back in Indian Team Ahead of Champions Trophy

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed his delight over Shreyas Iyer's return to India's ODI squad for the series opener against England in Nagpur on Thursday.

Uma Devi7 February 2025 - 15:39
Iyer Shines in Return, Scores Quick 59

Iyer grabbed the opportunity with both hands, displaying his attacking and fearless approach. Returning to India colours after almost five months, Iyer slammed 59 runs off 36 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 163.88. His powerful knock helped India win the match by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-ODI series.

Also Read: Legend 90 League: Gurkeerat Mann Powers Chhattisgarh Warriors to Thrilling Win Over Delhi Royals

Iyer’s Form Impressive Ahead of Champions Trophy

With the Champions Trophy approaching, Iyer is making a strong case for his place in the middle order. He was crucial in India’s run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, scoring 530 runs during the tournament.

Ponting Applauds Iyer’s White-Ball Game

“He’s got the game that will stand up to the white-ball formats, especially in that part of the world,” Ponting said on The ICC Review. “On those slower, lower wickets, he’s dynamic. We know how good a hitter of spin bowling he is, and at some stage, teams will bowl spin at him.”

Ponting’s Support for Iyer in IPL Auction

Ponting has long been a fan of Iyer, demonstrated by his move to acquire the hard-hitting batter for Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season, spending Rs 26.75 crore in the auction.

Ponting Surprised by Iyer’s Absence from India Side

Ponting expressed surprise over Iyer’s absence from the Indian team in recent years, given his stellar World Cup performance and brilliant form in the domestic season, including two centuries for Mumbai. Ponting believes Iyer’s recent performances reflect his potential as an integral part of India’s middle-order.

Source
IANS
Tags
