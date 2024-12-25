Pooja Hegde transforms into unusual new avatar alongside Suriya in ‘Retro’

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde says her character in the upcoming film “Retro” starring Suriya has a piece of her heart.

It was on Christmas on Wednesday, when the actors took to their respective social media accounts to announce the title of the gangster drama.

Suriya took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the title teaser and wrote: “Merry Christmas Dear All #Retro Summer 2025. Meet you all soon!@karthiksubbaraj @hegdepooja @C_I_N_E_M_A_A @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas (sic).”

Also Read: 18.89 mn international tourist arrivals in 2023, forex earnings cross Rs 2.31 lakh cr: Centre

Pooja took to her Instagram, where she shared the link of the teaser and wrote: “This character has a piece of my heart. #RETRO A love story on adrenaline”.

The film was earlier called Suriya 44 as it marks the actor’s 44th movie.

The two-minute teaser gives a peep into the gritty world of “Retro”. It starts with the two actors sitting on the banks of a ghat. Essaying the role of a village girl, Pooja, who played Suriya’s love interest, ties a sacred band around his wrist.

Suriya is then heard saing: “I will control my temper…. I’ll leave it all behind from this moment. I’ll try to smile and be happy. The purpose of my life in your words, Dhammam is love. Pure love.”

Suriya was last seen in “Kanguva” with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol playing the role of an antagonist.

Talking about Pooja, she has several other exciting projects lined up, including Deva, Thalapathy 69, and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Earlier this month, the actress had commenced another shooting schedule for “Thalapathy 69” in Chennai.

She shared her excitement with fans through a post on social media. Posting a serene view from the set, Pooja captioned the picture, “Chennai Mornings Day 16,” revealing her early 6:30 a.m. start to the day.

“Thalapathy 69” marks Hegde’s first onscreen collaboration with Vijay. The forthcoming film is a significant milestone in Vijay’s celebrated career. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the film is set to be a grand tribute to Vijay’s legacy.