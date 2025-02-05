Pragati Yatra: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Review Development Projects in Munger Amid Tight Security

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Munger as part of his ambitious ‘Pragati Yatra,’ a state-wide tour to review ongoing development projects and assess the progress of government initiatives.

As part of this visit, CM Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate multiple development projects worth crores of rupees. His agenda includes launching tourism projects in the Maoist-affected Rishikund region, aimed at boosting the local economy and promoting tourism.

Heightened Security Arrangements in Munger

Given Munger’s history of Maoist activity, security measures have been significantly heightened. Authorities have deployed personnel from the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), Special Task Force (STF), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure the Chief Minister’s safety during his visit.

To maintain strict vigilance, drone cameras are being used to monitor the area, and a comprehensive search operation is being conducted in the surrounding forests of Rishikund. The district administration has implemented a stringent security protocol to ensure a seamless and incident-free visit. Officials have stated that the security setup is so robust that “even a bird cannot fly near the designated areas.”

Focus on Development: Key Projects in Munger

As part of his Pragati Yatra, Nitish Kumar will inaugurate tourism-related projects in Rishikund worth ₹12 crore. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure, attract visitors, and create employment opportunities in the region.

Additionally, the Bihar Cabinet recently approved 188 new schemes under the Pragati Yatra, totaling ₹20,000 crore. The highest allocation has been made to the Road Construction and Water Resources Departments, which are crucial for infrastructure development and irrigation facilities in the state.

Pragati Yatra: Aiming for Accelerated Development

CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra underscores his commitment to accelerated development, governance reforms, and effective project implementation. The yatra aims to address regional challenges, ensure the timely completion of developmental initiatives, and gather on-ground feedback from citizens.

During a recent cabinet meeting, funds were approved for establishing Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Araria and Khagaria, fulfilling a promise made by the Chief Minister during his earlier visits. These healthcare institutions are expected to improve medical infrastructure and accessibility in the state.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar to Review Developmental Projects in Purnea: Here Are the Details

Political Significance and Public Expectations

The Pragati Yatra comes at a critical time, with political analysts viewing it as an effort to strengthen Nitish Kumar’s governance narrative ahead of the upcoming state elections. His direct engagement with local officials and the public is seen as a strategic move to reinforce his administration’s developmental achievements.

Residents of Munger and surrounding areas have high expectations from the Chief Minister’s visit, particularly in terms of employment generation, infrastructure enhancement, and overall economic growth.