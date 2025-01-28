Nitish Kumar to Review Developmental Projects in Purnea: Here Are the Details

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Purnea today as part of the second phase of his ongoing Pragati Yatra.

The visit will focus on reviewing the progress of key developmental projects, inaugurating new initiatives, and laying the foundation for several schemes’ worth crores of rupees.

This follows his earlier visit to Saharsa on January 23.

Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar’s Commitment to Development

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra is a strategic initiative aimed at closely monitoring the progress of critical development works across Bihar.

His visit to Purnea is a continuation of this extensive effort to engage directly with the local population, ensure the completion of ongoing projects, and address any concerns raised by the people.

Key Objectives of Nitish Kumar’s Visit to Purnea

During his visit to Purnea, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will focus on reviewing various government-run schemes in the district.

His activities will include inspecting vital public infrastructure, such as schools, Anganwadi centers, and government offices. He will also address local concerns, providing a direct line of communication with the community, which is a hallmark of his Pragati Yatra.

Additionally, the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. These projects are expected to significantly improve local infrastructure and welfare in Purnea and the surrounding areas.

Scheduled Adjustments for the Pragati Yatra

Originally scheduled for January 27, Nitish Kumar’s visit to Purnea had to be postponed due to the Chief Minister falling ill. However, the Pragati Yatra schedule has been slightly adjusted, and the new itinerary includes visits to Purnea, Katihar on January 29, and Madhepura on January 30.

This shift highlights the Chief Minister’s commitment to systematically advancing the progress of key projects, even in the face of unexpected challenges.

Earlier Achievements and Focus Areas in Saharsa

The Pragati Yatra kicked off with a successful visit to Saharsa on January 23, where Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development schemes, worth over Rs 210 crore.

Notable achievements during the visit included the inauguration of a new school building at Senior Secondary School Mainha in the Sattarkataiya block, as well as the inspection of the school playground and facilities.

Another key focus in Saharsa was the examination of sustainable waste disposal practices, particularly a waste processing unit, which the Chief Minister emphasized as essential for maintaining a clean and eco-friendly environment.

Nitish Kumar also paid a visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Purnea and oversaw measures to resolve the silt accumulation problem in the Tilave River, which has been affecting local water bodies.

Direct Benefits for the People

In line with his commitment to improving the welfare of the people of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed cheques to beneficiaries of various state welfare schemes during his earlier visit to Saharsa.

This direct action reflects the Chief Minister’s focus on ensuring that developmental schemes not only progress but also provide tangible benefits to the local population.

Future Plans: A Focus on Local Communities and Infrastructure

As the Pragati Yatra continues, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will focus on the key areas of local infrastructure development, including roads, healthcare facilities, and education.

His approach underscores a strong commitment to addressing the diverse needs of Bihar’s rural and urban communities. In Purnea, Katihar, and Madhepura, his continued efforts will focus on fostering growth and improving the quality of life for the citizens of these districts.