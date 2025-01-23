Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra Reaches Saharsa with Developmental Focus

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to visit Saharsa on January 23, 2025, as part of his ongoing Pragati Yatra.

The visit aims to further his government’s commitment to rural development, infrastructure enhancement, and the welfare of marginalized communities in the state.

As part of his comprehensive tour, Nitish Kumar will visit several villages, inaugurate key development projects, and review the progress of various ongoing initiatives.

Pragati Yatra in Saharsa: A Step Towards Rural Transformation

Saharsa is one of the focal points of Bihar’s development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, and his visit is part of a broader effort to bring significant infrastructure improvements to rural regions.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the visit runs smoothly, with local authorities working tirelessly to facilitate the various events scheduled throughout the day.

Key Stops in Saharsa: Menha and Vishanpur Villages

The Chief Minister is expected to visit Menha and Vishanpur villages, where various developmental initiatives have been carried out under the government’s welfare programs.

The roads connecting Menha and Vishanpur have been newly decorated, showcasing the state’s efforts to beautify public spaces and improve connectivity.

A major highlight of Nitish Kumar’s visit is the inauguration of several facilities aimed at improving the quality of life for rural residents. For instance, the Menha Mahadalit Tola, a predominantly marginalized community, has seen considerable infrastructural improvements.

The area has been equipped with modern amenities, including paved roads, electricity, water taps, animal sheds, goat sheds, and individual toilets for residents.

Additionally, the construction of Indira Awas housing and pensions for the local populace are part of the ongoing efforts to uplift this community.

Revamping Health Infrastructure in Menha

A key focus of the visit will be the revamped Menha Health Sub-Centre. The health facility has undergone a complete overhaul with the addition of a new boundary wall and freshly painted buildings.

Services at the center have been restored and are now functioning smoothly, providing essential health care to local residents.

This initiative reflects the Bihar government’s commitment to improving healthcare access in rural areas, ensuring that even the most remote parts of the state receive quality medical services.

Inauguration of the Menha Hostel and Site Inspections

Upon arrival in Saharsa, the Chief Minister will head to the Menha Hostel, where he will officially inaugurate the newly constructed facility.

The hostel is part of the broader effort to ensure better accommodation and infrastructure for students and locals.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar will also conduct a series of inspections across several sites, including a Health Sub-Centre, local schools, Anganwadi Centres, a pond, the Tilave River, a playground, and the Panchayat Government Building.

These inspections are aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing projects and ensuring that they align with the state’s broader developmental goals.

Enhanced Security Measures for Smooth Visit

In preparation for Nitish Kumar’s visit, local authorities have implemented stringent security protocols. Barricades have been set up around key locations, including the helipad, the hostel, Tilave River, and the fairground.

Security has also been heightened around critical public service buildings, such as the Vishanpur School and the Panchayat Government Building, to ensure the safety of both the Chief Minister and the local population.

Pragati Yatra: A Continuous Effort for Statewide Development

The Pragati Yatra, which began on December 23, 2024, is a series of visits by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar aimed at promoting development across Bihar.

This Yatra is not just a political event but a reflection of the state’s commitment to ensuring that every district, particularly rural and underdeveloped areas, gets its due share of developmental attention.

Earlier in the week, on January 22, Nitish Kumar visited Araria district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects.

Among these was the renovation of the Balua Pond in Balua village, part of the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan, which aims to promote environmental sustainability and improve water resources across the state.

The Pragati Yatra’s Role in Building a Stronger Bihar

Since 2005, Nitish Kumar has been undertaking regular visits across the state under different initiatives designed to boost the state’s economic and infrastructural development.

The Pragati Yatra is just the latest of nearly 15 such tours, each contributing to the vision of building a more prosperous, accessible, and developed Bihar.

Looking Ahead: Republic Day Celebrations and Future Visits

After his visit to Saharsa, the Pragati Yatra will pause for a few days due to the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. There will be no scheduled visits on January 24, 25, and 26.

However, Nitish Kumar’s efforts will continue as he focuses on the long-term development of Bihar, with further Yatra stops scheduled after the Republic Day festivities.