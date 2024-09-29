Punjab CM Mann discharged from Mohali’s Fortis hospital

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, was discharged from Mohali’s Fortis hospital on Sunday.

He was discharged at around 2 pm.

Fortis Hospital’s Director and Head of Department of Cardiology Dr R K Jaswal said all parameters and pathological tests of the chief minister were normal following which the doctors decided to discharge him.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains met Mann in the hospital to inquire about his health.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh also met the chief minister in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the chief minister held a meeting to review paddy procurement arrangements on Sunday evening. Mann said that arrangements have been made for the procurement of the crop.

The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, late Wednesday night for a routine check-up.

Mann was on Saturday diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying his vitals were “completely stable”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals. Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

The bacteria enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

In the health bulletin issued on Saturday, Dr Jaswal had said the chief minister has shown signs of significant improvement in his clinical parameters.

He also responded well to the treatment for increase in pulmonary artery pressure, the health bulletin had said.

Dr Jaswal earlier on Friday said that due to an increase in pressure in the chief minister’s pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

Some heart-related tests had also been conducted, he added.