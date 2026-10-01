Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over tribal plight, children’s deaths in MP’s Balaghat

Balaghat: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that their claims of development ring hollow in the tribal areas of Balaghat where children have died amid illness and malnutrition.

He alleged that affected families were still waiting for compensation and that basic healthcare, education, employment and land rights were not reaching the tribal population.

Gandhi made the remarks after meeting Baiga tribal families in Jagla village of Birsa block who had lost their children due to illness. He alleged that the government had failed to provide adequate support to the affected families and was not ensuring their rights under existing welfare and forest laws.

“Many children in the tribal areas of Balaghat have died due to illness and malnutrition, yet there is no support from the government in terms of healthcare, education or employment. It appears as if the tribal people have been abandoned in the middle of India, as if neither the Central government nor the Madhya Pradesh government exists for them,” Gandhi told reporters.

The administration has acknowledged 32 deaths in the affected tribal areas, while Congress leaders have claimed that more than 40 children have died. The competing figures have become a major point of contention in the political debate over the situation.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that even after the deaths, the government had failed to provide adequate compensation to the affected families, claiming that more than half of them had not received the assistance they were entitled to.

“Many children have lost their lives to malnutrition and disease, but the affected families have not received full compensation. Half of them are still deprived of it,” he said.

He also questioned the condition of schools, hospitals and other basic facilities in the villages, contrasting them with the government’s repeated emphasis on development. Gandhi alleged that MGNREGA was not functioning properly in the area and questioned the government’s decision to change its name, saying the focus should instead be on ensuring employment for people.

He also accused the government of failing to implement the Forest Rights Act effectively, alleging that tribal families were being denied land titles.

The Congress leader further alleged that tribal women were being denied the full benefit of the Ladli Behna Yojana if they received assistance under another government scheme.

“If two schemes are in operation, tribal people should receive their full entitlement from both,” he said.

He also alleged that corruption continued despite the government’s development claims and said the administration was nowhere to be seen when tribal families needed support.

Gandhi reiterated the Congress’s use of the term Adivasi for tribal communities, contrasting it with Vanvasi, a term he said was used by the BJP and RSS.

He said Adivasi refers to the original inhabitants of India. He said the Congress would provide full support to tribal communities and ensure their rights in education, healthcare and employment if voted to power.

He travelled by road from Maharashtra’s Birsi Airport to Jagla and stopped at Mate Government Primary School on the way. He interacted with students for around 15 minutes and enquired about the mid-day meal.