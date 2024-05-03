North India

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, K.L. Sharma in Amethi

Ending days of suspense, the Congress has finally announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, the seat held earlier by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, K.L. Sharma in Amethi
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, K.L. Sharma in Amethi

Lucknow: Ending days of suspense, the Congress has finally announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, the seat held earlier by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Related Stories
Woman murdered by husband in Amethi
Voting underway in MP’s six LS seats
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set to Enter Odisha on February 6
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Nitish Kumar for Allegedly Succumbing to BJP’s Pressure
Assam CM Predicts BJP Victory in All Constituencies Represented by Rahul Gandhi

The Amethi Lok Sabha seat will be contest by Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will arrive by a special flight at Fursatganj airport at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and will file his nomination papers at 12:15 p.m.

He will thereafter leave for Pune.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to shift to Raebareli seat has averted a keen contest in Amethi where Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani is seeking a second term.

In Raebareli, he will be facing Dinesh Pratap Singh, a veteran Congressman, who is the BJP candidate.

Tags
M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Back to top button