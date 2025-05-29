Rain Alert Issued for Telangana till May 31: IMD Warns of Heavy Showers in Several Districts

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Telangana with widespread showers expected till May 31. The alert comes as the southwest monsoon has extended up to Adilabad, signaling the onset of seasonal rains across the state.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, currently moving northwards at a speed of 20 km/h. The system is now centered about 60 km southeast of Sagar Island, 110 km east-southeast of Digha, and 160 km from Balasore, according to the IMD.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Select Districts Through the Week

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Telangana on various days through June 2. Here’s the day-wise breakdown:

May 30 (Thursday):

Heavy rainfall likely in:

Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

May 31 (Friday):

Light to moderate rainfall expected in many parts of the state.

June 1 (Saturday):

Scattered rains expected in:

Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

June 2 (Sunday):

Showers predicted in:

Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Yellow Alert Issued for Multiple Districts

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the following districts:

Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

Temperature Drop Expected Across Telangana

In addition to rainfall, the IMD noted that maximum temperatures are likely to dip by 5–7°C in several parts of the state over the next three days due to cloud cover and monsoon impact.