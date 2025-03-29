Rajat Dalal & Asim Riyaz’s Heated Clash on ‘Battleground’ Goes Viral

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player’s Reality Show Sets Social Media on Fire

Amazon MX Player’s highly anticipated reality show, ‘Battleground,’ has taken the internet by storm after a fiery confrontation between Rajat Dalal and Asim Riyaz.

Viral Video Sparks Buzz

A video clip capturing the face-to-face showdown between Rajat and Asim has gone viral online. In the footage, emotions run high as both exchange sharp words, refusing to back down. The exact cause of the disagreement remains unclear, and both stars, known for their bold personalities, have yet to comment on the incident.

Shikhar Dhawan Joins as Supermentor

In another exciting development, Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as ‘Gabbar,’ has joined ‘Battleground’ as the Supermentor. With his relentless spirit and championship mindset, Dhawan will guide contestants through the ultimate tests of strength, endurance, and resilience.

Expressing his excitement, Dhawan said, “I’ve always believed that true strength isn’t just about physical power—it’s about pushing past your limits, staying mentally tough, and embracing the will to win. ‘Battleground’ is the perfect platform to showcase these qualities, and I am thrilled to mentor these fierce competitors as they embark on a life-changing journey. This is going to be a battle like no other!”

The Format of ‘Battleground’

Pushing the boundaries of physical and mental endurance, ‘Battleground’ will feature 16 contestants divided into four regional teams — Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs.

Each team will be mentored by renowned fitness and lifestyle icons. Contestants will undergo a series of rigorous tasks designed to test their strength, endurance, and resilience. Ultimately, one male and one female contestant will earn the coveted title of ‘India’s Star Performers.’

‘Battleground’ is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in April this year.